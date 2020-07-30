Telangana blames Centre for water row between 2 Telugu States

Hyderabad: The State Government held the Centre responsible for the present crisis in water sharing disputes between the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and resolved to protect the state interests in the utilisation and allocation of water from rivers Krishna and Godavari.



At a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State government also took a decision to write a letter to the Apex Council requesting to postpone the August 5 meeting with two States CMs in view of KCR's preoccupied official assignments. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will write a letter to the Apex Council pleading to hold the meeting after August 20.

The Chief Minister and the high level committee comprising irrigation experts and officials felt that the Centre had failed on all fronts to address the water disputes between the two States soon after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Due to delay in resolving the water disputes, the two States are paying heavy price. The Union Ministry of Water Resources would have to address all the issues including the creation of a Tribunal but the Telangana government pleas fell on Centre's on deaf ears.

The meeting also took a unanimous decision that there was no question of losing even a single drop of water and resolved that the State government is ready to fight for its rights to any extent.

Expressing its dissatisfaction over the matter, the meeting felt that the working of the Central water Resources Ministry in finding a solution to the water disputes between the two States is laughable. The Central Water Resources Ministry at least now should stop its deplorable behaviour. All the court cases, tribunal disputes should be resolved and there was no good happens if there is a continuous clash on the matter.

The meeting has unanimously resolved that projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, aimed at supplying irrigation water to Mahbub Nagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda districts, which were subjected to gross injustices during the united AP rule, should be completed on a top priority basis.