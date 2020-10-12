Telangana braces for heavy rain onslaught

Hyderabad: The entire administration in the state has been put on high alert following the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction that the state is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next two to three days under the impact of low pressure in Bay of Bengal.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall was reported from Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Rajanna Siricilla and Ranga Reddy districts. The highest rainfall of 10 cm was recorded in the Dubbaka mandal in Siddipet district, followed by Kohir mandal Sanga Reddy district (9 cm) and 7 cm of rainfall was recorded in Kondapak village of Siddipet district. Reports say that rivulets were overflowing in these districts and some canals were breached.

To contain the farm-related damages due to flooding, irrigation officials plunged into action to curb the breaches of water bodies. However, reports of damage to cotton and paddy crop in Kamareddy and Siddipet were reported. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed all officials to prepare for rescue and relief operations. The CM asked people in the State to be careful and alert as there is a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain lashing the State in the next two days.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the official machinery at district level to be on the high alert as there could be massive flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

He asked the officials to track the falling of trees and electric poles which lead to disruption of normal activities. He has also asked the GHMC to be ready to tackle any situation in the city. NDRF teams have also been put on alert.

The Chief Secretary put all the district collectors, SPs and the entire Irrigation department on job to monitor flood water in reservoirs, tanks and streams which may cause low bridges and causeways to overflow and pose a threat to traffic and people.