Telangana Budget Session: House to discuss on the budget today

The discussions on the 2026–27 annual budget is set to take place today in both the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and the Telangana Legislative Council today, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 10.00am.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will respond to issues raised by members during the course of the debate. Ministers are also expected to provide department-wise clarifications on key concerns.

In the Assembly, Question Hour is likely to feature discussions on infrastructure development in Hyderabad, particularly road improvements and progress on the proposed elevated corridor from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar aimed at easing traffic congestion.

Student welfare is expected to be another major focus. The government will address queries related to overseas education scholarships and assess the performance of ‘Mobile Anganwadi’ centres introduced to modernise child care services. Updates will also be provided on the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme, which seeks to upgrade government school infrastructure.

Other issues to be discussed include incentives for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the proposed establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the state, a new policy on old vehicles held in police custody, and funding allocations for women’s self-help groups.

In the Legislative Council, discussions will cover repair works on the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal and the construction of Mada Veedhulu at the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal. Members are also expected to seek clarity on the regularisation of Sada Bainamas related to farmers.

Additional topics include the state-wide Vehicle Scrappage Policy, recruitment for dependent employment in the Singareni Collieries Company, and pending applications under the TM module of the Bhu-Bharathi portal. The government will also address damage caused by recent heavy rains in Kamareddy district and outline relief measures.

Further deliberations will focus on budget allocations for Backward Classes (BCs) and steps being taken to prevent road accidents, as the session draws to a close.