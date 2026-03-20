Telangana budget with ₹3.24 Lakh Crore presented in assembly, here are the allocations
The Telangana Budget sessions have officially commenced, with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presenting the state’s annual budget, amounting to ₹3.24 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy presented the budget in the Legislative Council.
For the fiscal year 2026–27, the government has projected a total outlay of ₹3,24,234 crore. As part of student welfare initiatives, it has been announced that trainees studying at the 118 Advanced Technology Centres across Telangana will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000.
Department-wise Budget Allocation:
Education Department: ₹26,674 crore
Medical and Health Department: ₹13,679 crore
Animal Husbandry Department: ₹1,529 crore
Energy Department: ₹21,285 crore
Labour Department: ₹998 crore
Women and Child Welfare Department: ₹3,143 crore
SC Welfare: ₹11,784 crore
ST Welfare: ₹7,937 crore
BC Welfare: ₹3,769 crore
Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: ₹6,000 crore
Housing Department: ₹7,430 crore
Industries Department: ₹3,490 crore
Handlooms Sector: ₹258 crore
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: ₹33,688 crore
R&B Department: ₹12,789 crore
Department of Justice: ₹2,367 crore
H-Citi Scheme: ₹2,654 crore
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department: ₹17,907 crore
Home Department: ₹11,907 crore
Godavari Pushkarams: ₹500 crore
Tourism Department: ₹1,224 crore
The budget emphasises development across key sectors, with a focus on education, health, infrastructure, and social welfare, while also providing substantial support for youth and rural development initiatives.