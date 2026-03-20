Telangana budget with ₹3.24 Lakh Crore presented in assembly, here are the allocations

The Telangana Budget sessions have officially commenced, with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presenting the state’s annual budget, amounting to ₹3.24 lakh crore. Meanwhile, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy presented the budget in the Legislative Council.

For the fiscal year 2026–27, the government has projected a total outlay of ₹3,24,234 crore. As part of student welfare initiatives, it has been announced that trainees studying at the 118 Advanced Technology Centres across Telangana will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000.

Department-wise Budget Allocation:

Education Department: ₹26,674 crore

Medical and Health Department: ₹13,679 crore

Animal Husbandry Department: ₹1,529 crore

Energy Department: ₹21,285 crore

Labour Department: ₹998 crore

Women and Child Welfare Department: ₹3,143 crore

SC Welfare: ₹11,784 crore

ST Welfare: ₹7,937 crore

BC Welfare: ₹3,769 crore

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam: ₹6,000 crore

Housing Department: ₹7,430 crore

Industries Department: ₹3,490 crore

Handlooms Sector: ₹258 crore

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: ₹33,688 crore

R&B Department: ₹12,789 crore

Department of Justice: ₹2,367 crore

H-Citi Scheme: ₹2,654 crore

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department: ₹17,907 crore

Home Department: ₹11,907 crore

Godavari Pushkarams: ₹500 crore

Tourism Department: ₹1,224 crore

The budget emphasises development across key sectors, with a focus on education, health, infrastructure, and social welfare, while also providing substantial support for youth and rural development initiatives.