Telangana cabinet expansion on the horizon: CM Revanth Reddy to meet governor today

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the expansion of the Telangana state cabinet, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy scheduled to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today. The meeting is expected to take place at Raj Bhavan at 12 noon, during which discussions on the cabinet expansion are likely to take place.

Sources indicate that the cabinet expansion may be carried out on April 3, with the possible induction of four new ministers. The move comes as the government looks to strengthen its administrative framework and accommodate key leaders in the cabinet.

The development has sparked political interest, as anticipation grows over who will be included in the new ministerial appointments. Further details are expected to emerge following the chief minister’s meeting with the governor.