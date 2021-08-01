Telangana Cabinet meeting: Here are the crucial decisions taken by the cabinet

Telangana cabinet meeting is going on at Pragati Bhavan under the auspices of K Chandrasekhar Rao. CM KCR decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to formulate an awareness policy on the plight of orphans and old age homes in Telangana. A Cabinet sub-committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Minister Satyavathi Rathod. Ministers Harish Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Indrakaran Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli, and KTR are the members of the cabinet sub-committee.



The Cabinet has directed the Medical Secretary to provide full details of orphans who have lost their parents due to corona in the state and ordered to bring comprehensive information from all District Collectors.



On the other had, the cabinet also discussed over agriculture issues such as rainfall, availability of irrigation water and fertilizers and ordered for loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 from August 15 to the end of the month. The cabinet has decided to implement EBC reservation in education and employment for the candidates whose annual income is below Rs.8 lakh. The Cabinet has decided to give a five-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for employment under the state government for EBC quota.



The cabinet further discussed on vaccination and availability of infrastructure, medicines and beds in hospitals. The Cabinet directed that extensive corona tests be conducted in all districts. The cabinet also discussed the steps to be taken to start the construction of seven newly sanctioned medical colleges from next year.

