Hyderabad: Minister Eatala Rajender said a call centre was being set up again to help people provide instructions and information about home isolation. He also said that isolation centres in the entire district would be set up again. The helpline number would be announced shortly.

Liquid oxygen and other essential amenities would also be made available in all centres without a shortfall.

The Health Minister said that all the hospitals which provided corona treatment in the past would provide Covid-19 treatment again. He conducted a review meeting with officials on the rise of coronavirus cases in the State and took decisions.

Alerting people about the rapid spread of corona cases, the Minister suggested of getting out of home only if it was too important and appealed to avoid coming out if not necessary.

Speaking on the corona situation in the State, Eatala said that corona cases have also been increasing in rural areas. The virus is at a peak in neighbouring States Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and people should be vigilant, the Health Minister said. Elaborating about vaccination, Eatala said frontline warriors, other health workers and people aged 60 and above 45 with comorbidities were already vaccinated. Currently, citizens above 45 years of age are being vaccinated, he added.