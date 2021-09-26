Telangana: Car driver of realtor allegedly flees with Rs. 55 lakh in Hyderabad

The incident took place within the Jubilee Hills police station limits in Hyderabad where a car driver stole Rs 55 lakh from a real estate owner. According to police, Srinivas, a resident of Nuzividu of Krishna district joined Santosh Reddy's car driver a realtor living in Jubilee Hills Road No. 10C MP, MLA Colony, six months ago. He stays in Borabanda.



Against this backdrop, Santosh Reddy suggested to the driver to give Rs 55 lakh to a realtor living in Kokapet. Srinivas left at 2 pm on Saturday with cash in his car. However, he had not reached Kokapet till 4 pm. Santosh Reddy, who suspected after the driver's mobile switched off and lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.



Police who plunged into action found the car at the dormitory building. All police stations are being informed and CCTV footage is being examined. The case is being registered and investigated.