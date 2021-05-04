Telangana: Car on top gear in local polls

Hyderabad: Continuing its dominance witnessed in the graduate MLC elections and Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the ruling TRS has swept the civic polls held for two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the State.

The results that were announced on Monday dashed the hopes of the BJP in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections. The ruling TRS has won 51 of the total 66 divisions, limiting the BJP to 10 and Congress to 2 divisions. Others have won 3 divisions in the electoral battle in the Kakatiya capital.

In Khammam Municipal Corporation elections, the pink party has won 33 out of 60 divisions. While the Congress won six and others bagged 5 divisions, the lotus party has won only one division in the KMC.

Similar results emerged in the results announced for all the five municipalities. In which, the ruling TRS established a clear majority. Interestingly, the Congress has emerged stronger than the BJP which has been claiming that it is the only alternative to the ruling TRS in the State.

In Atchampet municipality, the TRS bagged 13 wards out of 20, followed by the Congress winning six and BJP in one ward. In Jedcherla, the TRS had won 23 municipal wards out of 27. The Congress and the BJP had to settle for 2 wards each only.

In the Kothuru municipality seven out of 12 municipal wards were won by the TRS followed by the Congress winning 5. The BJP failed to open its account in the municipality.

The Nakrekal municipality also went in favour of the TRS. It bagged 11 of the 20 wards. The Congress bagged 2 and the BJP did not win any. The results in the Siddipet Municipality falling under Finance Minister T Harish Rao's Assembly segment were on expected lines with the TRS candidates winning 36 out of 43 municipal wards. While independents and others bagged six seats, only one municipal ward went to the BJP. The Congress failed to register any victory.

Another jolt the BJP received was in Lingojiguda municipal division in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP candidate Akula Ramesh Goud who won the seat in the GHMC elections.

The ruling TRS has not fielded its candidate following a request made by the local BJP leaders out of respect towards the demised corporator. However, Congress candidate D Rajasekher Reddy defeated the BJP candidate M Akhil Pawan Goud improving the Congress tally of corporators in the GHMC to three.