Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Extends Wishes on National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his wishes to all athletes and sports enthusiasts. He expressed pride in celebrating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as 'National Sports Day.' Citing Dhyan Chand’s inspiring words, "My duty is to take my country forward," the Chief Minister highlighted that the Telangana state government places a high emphasis on sports.
As part of this commitment, he announced the establishment of the Young India Sports University. He further stated that the university would provide Olympic-level facilities and training to ensure Telangana athletes excel in national and international competitions.
