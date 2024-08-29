  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Extends Wishes on National Sports Day

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Extends Wishes on National Sports Day
x
Highlights

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his wishes to all athletes and sports enthusiasts. He...

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his wishes to all athletes and sports enthusiasts. He expressed pride in celebrating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as 'National Sports Day.' Citing Dhyan Chand’s inspiring words, "My duty is to take my country forward," the Chief Minister highlighted that the Telangana state government places a high emphasis on sports.

As part of this commitment, he announced the establishment of the Young India Sports University. He further stated that the university would provide Olympic-level facilities and training to ensure Telangana athletes excel in national and international competitions.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X