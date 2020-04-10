Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar seeks people's support to put Coronavirus in check

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday appealed to people to support the government in controlling the spread of Covid-19.



The Chief Secretary along with the Nampally MLA Jafar Hussain, police and GHMC officials inspected Mallepally area under Khairatabad Zone in Nampally Assembly constituency. Mallepally has been one of the 12 containment clusters declared by the GHMC. The Chief Secretary urged the people under the cluster not to come out of their houses. Similarly, the outsiders have also been urged not to come into the area. The area has been barricaded by the authorities and aiming to contain the spread of virus.

The Chief Secretary said that the authorities would be issuing a special number to the residents of this area for addressing their issues. The Chief Secretary asked the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to appoint a nodal officer for monitoring containment. He also asked the zonal and deputy Commissioners to implement the orders of the government. He said that people were supporting the lockdown and also urged them to continue their support even in future.Corporator Majid Hussain, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Collector Shweta Mohanty, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Police Commissioner P Anjani Kumar were also present. Meanwhile, the GHMC has further increased the number of cluster areas in the city. The cluster areas include Khairatabad, Chintalbasti, Panjagutta, Ramgopalpet, Marredpally, Shaikpet, Hashmatpet, Jagatgirigutta, Rajendranagar, Hafeezpet and Kukatpally.