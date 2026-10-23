- MP Congress questions Rs 575 Cr aircraft purchase by Mohan Yadav govt amid debt burden; seeks cost details
- YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed
- India has recovered over 650 stolen ancient statues in 12 years: PM Modi
- Tirupati MP seeks removal of DIG, two SPs from Civic Poll duty
- Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look
- Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him
- Bengaluru IED blast: Police verify footage from over 100 CCTVs, form 5 special teams
- Oppo Find X10 series launched with 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh batteries
Telangana: Class 10 exam fee dates announced
In Short
Students can pay the examination fee of Rs. 125 between 30 October and 16 November, Director of Government Examinations Kandimalla Lingaiah said. Those who miss the standard deadline can pay in one of three later periods, with an additional late fee:
The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the fee-payment schedule for students sitting the Class 10 annual examinations in March next year.
Students can pay the examination fee of Rs. 125 between 30 October and 16 November, Director of Government Examinations Kandimalla Lingaiah said. Those who miss the standard deadline can pay in one of three later periods, with an additional late fee:
30 October–16 November: Rs. 125, with no late fee
18 November–1 December: Rs. 50 late fee
3–14 December: Rs. 200 late fee
16–28 December: Rs. 500 late fee
The schedule was released on 22 October. Officials have urged students to note the dates and pay promptly.
Students from SC, ST and BC communities are exempt from the examination fee. The Rs. 125 fee is also waived for students whose annual family income is below Rs. 24,000 in urban areas or Rs. 20,000 in rural areas, provided they submit a valid income certificate and the required documents.
Cong’s November 1 Rally in Delhi to Remind People of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: BJP
AP Witnesses 31 Incidents of Poll-Related Violence
Earthquake Hits Tibet: 16 Dead, 76 Injured
PM Modi reiterates call for unity against divisive forces; emphasises self-reliance, Viksit Bharat by 2047
Nara Lokesh orders school building repair in Alluri district
Air India flight makes safe emergency landing in Hyderabad after glitch