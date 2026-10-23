Telangana: Class 10 exam fee dates announced

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the fee-payment schedule for students sitting the Class 10 annual examinations in March next year.

Students can pay the examination fee of Rs. 125 between 30 October and 16 November, Director of Government Examinations Kandimalla Lingaiah said. Those who miss the standard deadline can pay in one of three later periods, with an additional late fee:

30 October–16 November: Rs. 125, with no late fee

18 November–1 December: Rs. 50 late fee

3–14 December: Rs. 200 late fee

16–28 December: Rs. 500 late fee

The schedule was released on 22 October. Officials have urged students to note the dates and pay promptly.

Students from SC, ST and BC communities are exempt from the examination fee. The Rs. 125 fee is also waived for students whose annual family income is below Rs. 24,000 in urban areas or Rs. 20,000 in rural areas, provided they submit a valid income certificate and the required documents.