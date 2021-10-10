Telangana: CM KCR announces Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased of Gadwal wall collapse incident

Telangana CM KCR‌ expressed shock over the death of five people, including three children belonging to the same family, as a wall in Kottapalli in Gadwal district collapsed. Minister Niranjan Reddy informed about the incident to the chief minister. The CM ordered compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the dead. Five people were killed and two children were seriously injured when a wall collapsed on seven people sleeping in a house in the rain yesterday.



Five members of the same family were killed when a hut wall collapsed due to rain overnight. According to police, a family was sleeping in a hut in Aija mandal's Kottapatti when a rain-soaked wall collapsed during the night. The family owner Mosha, wife Shantamma, children Charan, Teja and Ramu, who were sleeping next to the wall, died on the spot.

The other two children survived with minor survivors. The seriously injured were rushed in a 108 vehicle to a hospital in Kurnool. Tragedy struck the village when five members of the same family died. Police arrived at the scene and took relief measures.