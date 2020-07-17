Telangana CM KCR brainstorms with officials to find out new health initiatives

Hyderabad: The state government is contemplating to come up with new initiatives to strengthen the entire healthcare sector. This has become necessary in the wake of recent surge in corona cases and the way the poor infrastructure facilities in the Osmania General Hospital have come to light.

The hospital has turned into a major risk factor for the life of patients and the staff.

At a review meeting here on Thursday on the situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had expressed his concern over the way the Medical and Health department had handled the Covid-19 situation and the issue of providing adequate medical infrastructure, say the officials who participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister reviewed the strengths and weaknesses of the Health department and the proposals that were pending before the government to streamline the medical wing, a senior official told The Hans India.

He instructed the officials to come out with some proposals to streamline healthcare in big hospitals mainly Osmania and Gandhi and district hospitals to provide adequate treatment and diagnosis facilities for corona patients and the patients sufferings from other ailments.

It may be recalled that the government had in the past decided to demolish the existing Osmania Hospital and construct three towers but due to legal hurdles the proposal had to be put on back burner.

In view of the present problems being faced, KCR also reviewed the the status of the legal cases. The government feels that the major problem it was facing was in regard to shortage of skilled workforce like doctors in various specialisations and paramedical staff.

In the wake of demands from various quarters to bring corona treatment under Arogyasri scheme as has been done in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, KCR is learnt to have asked the officials to come up with a report on the economic viability as it requires huge funds. He is also said to be of the view that Covid-19 could be brought under free healthcare scheme.

At present, there are no special healthcare schemes for the middle class population. It is learnt that an announcement is expected in the next 10 days. Sources said the government was examining the issue in view of the recent reports that private hospitals were fleecing the patients.

There have also been reports that some private hospitals had turned down patients who had gone to private hospital for Covid-19 tests saying that they would not accept the prescription of other doctors and would conduct such tests for a package of around Rs 25,000 or so while they should not charge more than Rs 3,500. The package includes tests like MRI and CT scan.



