CM KCR directs officials to ensure safety for women staff

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed all top officials to ensure adequate protection of women employees in the offices and also provide a comfortable atmosphere at the workplace.

While interacting with women employees of State Agriculture and Marketing Department at the day-long meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, the Chief Minister enquired about the facilities provided to them at their offices.

He said all necessary steps should be taken in consultation with the women employees at all government offices. Chief Minister's Office Secretary Smitha Sabharwal has been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the grievances of all women government employees.

