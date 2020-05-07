Telangana CM KCR expresses grief over Vishakapatnam gas leak incident

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over gas leak incident in Vishakapatnam which claimed the lives of eight people and sickened hundreds.

He wished for the speedy recovery of those who fell sick after inhaling the toxic gas that escaped from LG polymers company located at Gopalapatnam in the early hours on Thursday. Those who fell sick are undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident. Terming it as unfortunate, Hon'ble CM offered condolences to the bereaved families. CM wished for the speedy recovery of those fell sick due to the gas leak. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 7, 2020

People residing in nearby areas were affected most and were fast asleep when the incident happened. It is learned that a large number of people, mostly children and old people fainted at their homes. Meanwhile, several people in the 5-km radius from the chemical plant were evacuated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for the safety and well-being of the people. He also spoke to the National Disaster Response Authority and concerned authorities pertaining to the incident. The situation is closely being monitored, he said.