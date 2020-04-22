Telangana CM KCR firm on arresting Covid by May 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana government which is making all-out efforts to ensure that the Corona graph is flattened by May 7 at any cost has intensified the monitoring of implementation of the decisions taken at the recent Cabinet meeting and daily review meetings on Covid-19.A marked change was found in the city itself on Tuesday when the police have tightened the movement of the people coming out on to the roads.

If anyone was found to have come out without a valid reason, their vehicles were ceased. From Wednesday, identity cards for different category of people would be introduced. The police is even learnt to be mulling with the idea of asking local kirana shops to pull down the shutters around 11 am. This is likely to be an unofficial rule. On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed the situation on Tuesday, deputed senior officials to ascertain the situation prevailing in various districts and guide the district administration to make sure that the virus does not spread again.



He directed state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Medical and Health Principal secretary Shanti Kumari and Medical and Health Director Srinivas to tour Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday to get a first-hand information on the situation.

These senior officials will ascertain the situation from time to time in the Red Zones and the containment zones also.

Deputy Director of the Municipal Administration G Venugopal Reddy has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and was asked to rush immediately to Suryapet to monitor the situation. He has been asked to coordinate with all officials concerned in the containment of the cases.

It may be mentioned here that Covid-19 positive cases have been on the increase in Suryapet. What is also causing concern is the possibility of increase of cases in Khammam since it has borders with Andhra Pradesh where the situation is causing concern. In view of this, the state police had sealed borders of Khammam district and strict vigil on movement of vehicles is being maintained. In Khammam, situation in Red and Orange Zones is also being closely monitored.

The field visit of senior officials assumes importance in the backdrop of this situation so that the number of cases come down and the spread is arrested.