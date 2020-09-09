Telangana CM KCR honours poet with Kaloji award

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday presented Kaloji Narayan Rao literary award to a noted literary personality Rama Chandramouli at Pragathi Bhavan here.

On the eve of Kaloji's birth anniversary celebrations, the CM handed over cash prize of Rs 1,01,116 and felicitated Rama Chandramouli with a shawl and hailed the latter's efforts in the field of literature.

Government's advisor KV Ramanachary, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, cultural affairs secretary Srinivasa Raju and director Mamidi Harikrishna were also present.

