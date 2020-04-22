Telangana CM KCR instructed key officials to inspect lockdown norms in districts today

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed senior officials at the state level to tour the districts to assess and examine the way decisions taken by the government to prevent spread of Corona virus are being implemented at the field level. The CM held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday on measures taken to contain the Corona virus and implementation of the lockdown in the state.

The Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department Shanti Kumari and others participated in the review meeting. The situation in Hyderabad and other areas was reviewed and it was decided at the meeting that senior officials should tour the field level and monitor the situation personally. As per instructions given by the CM, the officials will tour Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday.