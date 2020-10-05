Telangana CM KCR shedding crocodile tears to conceal his failures: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao is shedding crocodile tears, to hid his own failures and to blame the Centre.



In a letter to the Chief Minister, on Sunday, the BJP MP condemned the contents of the TRS chief's letter to the Union Jala Shakti Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat. Kumar said that CM KCR's letter was full of blatant lies for blaming the Centre. He alleged that KCR has failed to act in time and deliberately allowed pertinent damage to the interests of Telangana all these days regarding the sharing of Krishna river waters.

He asked whether the Chief Minister has woken up only after six years and questioned as to why he did not write any letter to the Centre on Pothireddypadu earlier. The Karimnagar MP said that the two letters CM KCR had claimed to have written to the Centre were to ask for a tribunal to decide on the River Krishna water sharing. The Brijesh Kumar Tribubla is hearing the matter and is likely to give its judgment anytime now.

But, the KCR is deliberately blaming the Centre on the issue only to divert people's attention from his failures in safeguarding the legitimate interests of Telangana.

He reminded that the AP had earlier gave administrative approval for expanding Pothireddypadu and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) at Sangameswaram to draw an additional quantity of six to eight TMC of water per day, from Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna River. But, the CM remained silent, he added. He said after he had written a letter to the Union Jala Shakti Ministry, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) had directed the AP state. It asked AP not to go ahead with the construction of its illegal project.

When the AP did not respond, the Centre tried to convene the Apex Council meeting on August 5. But, it was only the CM KCR who had asked for a postponement of the meeting. In turn, it allowed AP to complete the tendering process. He alleged that the TRS chief is hand in glove with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y J Jaganmohan Reddy and allowed the tender award process.

Alleging the CMs of both the Telugu states have been protecting only the interests of the contractors by telling stories to incite one against the other for political mileage.

Kumar questioned CM KCR the necessity to write a letter two days ahead of the Apex Council meeting. As the same can be discussed at the meeting. He called CM KCR's letter to the Centre is a mere publicity stunt.