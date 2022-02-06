Telangana CM KCR to visit Yadadri tomorrow to inspect the development works

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Yadadri tomorrow morning to oversee the development works of the temple. It has already been decided to hold the Mahakumbh Samprokshana program on March 28. The Chief Minister will look into the matter in this context.



It is a known fact that the Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple is being wonderfully rebuilt by the state government and all the development work on the hill and under the hill is almost complete.

On the other hand, Mahasudarshana Yagam will be held from March 21. The arrangements at the venue where Yagam will be held are going at a brisk pace. As the deadline is fast approaching, the CM KCR will personally review the arrangements and later hold the review with the officials

The chief minister will give directions to the officials to complete the works as early as possible. However, the schedule of the chief minister's visit to Yadadri will be released in a short while.







