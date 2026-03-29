Telangana CM orders expansion of ghats for Godavari Pushkaram

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the officials to take measures for the expansion of ghats at major temples and key tourist destinations for Godavari Pushkaram, scheduled next year.

He presided over a review meeting held to discuss plans for the development of major temples and Pushkara ghats situated along the Godavari river basin, stretching from Basara to Bhadrachalam.

The meeting focused on discussing the specific works that need to be completed by June 2027, in time for the Godavari Pushkaram.

Officials presented the plans formulated for the works to be undertaken in preparation for the Pushkarams to the Chief Minister via a PowerPoint presentation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister offered several suggestions to the officials.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to constitute a committee of technical engineers to identify suitable locations for organising the Pushkaram.

He instructed this committee to conduct field visits and submit its report to the committee of officials within 15 to 20 days.

The Chief Minister stated that the committee of officials should examine the engineers' committee report and forward it—along with comprehensive cost estimates—to the Cabinet Sub-committee.

He further noted that, following approval by the Cabinet Sub-committee, the full Cabinet would take the final decision regarding the report on these plans.

The Chief Minister advised that the plans should be structured to ensure the completion of both permanent and temporary works according to a prioritised schedule.

To prevent any lack of coordination among various government departments, the Chief Minister ordered the establishment of a dedicated "War Room" at Praja Bhavan.

The Chief Minister also suggested that steps be taken to ensure that no issues arise regarding road infrastructure and connectivity between various regions.

During the meeting, officials presented the master plan for the development and expansion of the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Temple in Basara to the Chief Minister.

The CM offered several suggestions to officials regarding the master plan.