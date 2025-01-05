Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Major Benefits for Farmers in the New Year

As a New Year announcement, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled major benefits for farmers and landless agricultural laborers in the state. The CM declared that the government would provide ₹12,000 per acre annually under the revamped Rythu Bharosa scheme to support farmers with cultivable land. Additionally, landless agricultural families will receive ₹12,000 annually under a new scheme named Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa.

Cabinet Meeting Decisions

The announcements came after a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. Speaking to the media alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, the CM revealed that three major decisions were made during the meeting:

1. Enhanced Rythu Bharosa Payments: The annual payment for farmers with cultivable land has been increased from ₹10,000 (under the previous government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme) to ₹12,000.

2. Support for Landless Agricultural Laborers: Families without cultivable land in remote villages, tribal hamlets, and settlements will be provided ₹12,000 annually under Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa.

3. Issuance of New Ration Cards: To address long-standing issues, new ration cards will be issued to eligible families who currently do not have one.

Implementation from Republic Day

These schemes will be implemented starting January 26, marking Republic Day. The CM highlighted the day’s significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution coming into effect.

Clarifications and Guidelines

The CM clarified that Rythu Bharosa benefits will not apply to non-agricultural lands, including rocky terrains, mining areas, converted lands, and lands acquired for industrial or real estate purposes. Revenue officials will conduct village-level surveys to identify eligible beneficiaries. Those who erroneously received funds under earlier schemes are encouraged to voluntarily return them.

Government’s Commitment

Reiterating the government’s dedication to farmers, CM Revanth Reddy said, “Agriculture should be seen as a celebration, not a burden. These schemes reflect our commitment to the welfare of farmers and marginalized communities. By increasing financial aid and extending support to the landless, we aim to bring prosperity to rural Telangana.”