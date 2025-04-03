Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to stay alert amid heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to remain vigilant in response to the adverse conditions caused by unseasonal rains in Hyderabad. The heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging in several low-lying areas, while strong winds have created further challenges. The chief minister has called for immediate relief efforts to prevent inconvenience to the public.

He has directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct continuous reviews of the city's situation. Special precautions should be taken to ensure that residents in low-lying areas do not face hardships. Officials have been asked to address water stagnation on roads promptly and work together to prevent traffic disruptions and power outages. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and electricity departments have been told to coordinate their efforts.

The chief minister has also instructed authorities to restore power supply in affected areas without delay. Additionally, he has asked officials to carry out necessary relief measures in waterlogged colonies. Police officials have been told to remain on the ground and manage traffic flow efficiently to avoid congestion.

With several districts also experiencing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hailstorms, Revanth Reddy has asked district collectors, police officials, and all relevant departments to stay alert and take necessary steps to handle the situati