Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Deep Condolences on the Demise of Kumari Ananthan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the demise of Kumari Ananthan (Harikrishnan Nadar Ananthakrishnan), the father of former Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. Ananthan was a senior leader of the Tamil Nadu Congress Party and a revered literary figure.

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister described Kumari Ananthan as a true patriot who upheld the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and a passionate lover of the Tamil language. “It is deeply saddening to lose such a committed follower of Gandhian principles and a dedicated public servant,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled Ananthan's distinguished political career, highlighting that he was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly four times and served as a Member of Parliament once, offering significant service to the people throughout his career.

Extending his deepest sympathies to Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and her family during their time of mourning, the Chief Minister offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.