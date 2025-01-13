Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Extends Bhogi Wishes to Telugu People

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt Bhogi festival wishes to Telugu people across the globe. Highlighting the significance of the festival, he emphasized that Bhogi symbolizes the end of old constraints and the dawn of new opportunities, much like the traditional Bhogi fires that illuminate darkness and spread positivity.

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that the festival, celebrated with joy and unity, would bring prosperity and happiness to every household. He also drew parallels between the essence of Bhogi and the transformative changes brought about by his government’s governance, underscoring the efforts to usher in progress and welfare for all. CM Revanth Reddy’s message reflects his vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Telangana, filled with harmony and abundance.