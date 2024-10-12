Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gives directions to party cadre on strategies for MLC election

In a strategic Zoom meeting convened for the upcoming Graduate MLC election, Telangana Congress leaders gathered to discuss campaign directives and the party's vision for the region. TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and CM Revanth Reddy led the meeting, emphasizing the importance of uniting efforts across key districts, including Nizamabad, Medak, Adilabad, and Karimnagar.

During the session, Revanth Reddy highlighted the numerous welfare initiatives being implemented by the state government. He mentioned significant developments such as the creation of 11,000 jobs through the District Selection Committee (DSC), various job notifications, and promotions and transfers for teachers, which are pivotal in enhancing the state's education system.

Additionally, Reddy touched on the fulfillment of election promises, including the crucial loan waiver scheme and several revolutionary programs aimed at fostering growth, such as the establishment of Skill University, Sports University, and Handloom Technology University.