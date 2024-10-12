  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gives directions to party cadre on strategies for MLC election

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gives directions to party cadre on strategies for MLC election
x
Highlights

In a strategic Zoom meeting convened for the upcoming Graduate MLC election, Telangana Congress leaders gathered to discuss campaign directives and...

In a strategic Zoom meeting convened for the upcoming Graduate MLC election, Telangana Congress leaders gathered to discuss campaign directives and the party's vision for the region. TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and CM Revanth Reddy led the meeting, emphasizing the importance of uniting efforts across key districts, including Nizamabad, Medak, Adilabad, and Karimnagar.

During the session, Revanth Reddy highlighted the numerous welfare initiatives being implemented by the state government. He mentioned significant developments such as the creation of 11,000 jobs through the District Selection Committee (DSC), various job notifications, and promotions and transfers for teachers, which are pivotal in enhancing the state's education system.

Additionally, Reddy touched on the fulfillment of election promises, including the crucial loan waiver scheme and several revolutionary programs aimed at fostering growth, such as the establishment of Skill University, Sports University, and Handloom Technology University.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick