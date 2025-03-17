Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' to Create Jobs for Five Lakh Youth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced the launch of the 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' programme, a ₹6,000 crore initiative aimed at providing employment opportunities to five lakh unemployed youth across the state. The scheme is designed to support eligible and deserving unemployed youth by offering financial assistance and skill development opportunities under the self-employment category. The list of five lakh beneficiaries will be announced on June 2, the CM confirmed.

The Chief Minister formally launched the programme at the Legislative Assembly premises in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cabinet ministers, and representatives from various political parties. The initiative is specifically targeted at Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and Minority youth to provide them with financial aid and employment opportunities.

Focus on Transparency and Skill Development

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of transparency in implementing the scheme. "This programme must prioritise skilled youth who are struggling to find jobs. It should be free from corruption and benefit only the truly deserving," he stated.

To ensure effective execution, the government plans to hold meetings at the mandal level, involving public representatives, to identify eligible candidates. Under this scheme, each constituency is expected to generate employment for 4,000 to 5,000 youth.

The financial assistance provided under 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' will range from ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh, depending on the individual's eligibility and requirements. In addition to direct job placements, the scheme will also focus on vocational training to enhance employability.

Commitment to Transparent Governance

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the government's efforts in streamlining job recruitment processes. He mentioned that over 57,000 government jobs were filled with complete transparency. "We ensured that the promotions of 22,000 teachers and the transfers of 30,000 teachers were carried out without any allegations of irregularities. We have successfully completed pending departmental transfers, which had been delayed for years," he added.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to resolving longstanding issues in the state. Criticising past governance methods, he remarked, "Earlier, policies were dictated by personal favours. Our government has ended that approach and is committed to transparent, policy-driven administration."

With the launch of 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam', the Telangana government aims to empower the state's youth, create sustainable employment, and strengthen the economic foundation of marginalised communities.