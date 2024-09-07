  • Menu
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy participates in first Pooja of Khairatabad Ganesh Chaturthi

The first pooja of the much-anticipated Khairatabad Maha Ganapati has successfully taken place, marking the start of the festive celebrations. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his spouse participated in the inaugural puja at Khairatabad Ganasadhu, where they were received with traditional warmth and reverence by the priests.

Prominent figures in attendance included Telangana Congress Incharge Deepa Das Munshi, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and MLA Danam Nagender, all of whom added to the festivities. Early this morning, a vibrant procession was held, led by Oggudolu and the Padmashali community, featuring women carrying bona-lifted offerings along with handwoven thread scarves and Gayatri prayers for Lord Ganesha of Khairatabad.



This year’s Maha Ganapati has been installed at a majestic height of 70 feet, commemorating the occasion of its 70th Vasantha, following last year's installation of a 63-foot representation.

As the celebrations continue, a grand immersion ceremony is scheduled for the 17th of this month, following ten days of devotional worship from the Maha Ganapati devotees. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will grace the puja ceremony at 3 PM, emphasizing the significance of this year’s celebrations as Khairatabad Ganasatha blesses devotees as Sri Saptamukha Mahashakti Ganapati.

