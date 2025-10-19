Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Sadbhavana Yatra in Charminar

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has praised the inspiring coexistence of all religions in India, drawing a parallel to the legacy of the Gandhi family. Speaking at a commemoration meeting for the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra held at Charminar, the CM paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi by laying flowers at his portrait.

“The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra has been ongoing for the past 35 years, symbolising the essence of our nation,” Reddy remarked. He highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's resilience against British colonial rule, expressing that those who assassinated him shortly after India gained independence posed an even greater threat than the colonial power itself.

“Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life in her quest to maintain the integrity and unity of our country,” Reddy added.

During his address, the Chief Minister also touched upon current initiatives, stating that a caste census is underway alongside various welfare programmes inspired by Rahul Gandhi. He concluded by mentioning that the eligibility age of 21 years for Members of the Legislative Assembly resolution will be moved in assembly.