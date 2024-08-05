  • Menu
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to meet investors today in USA

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently on a ten-day overseas tour aimed at attracting significant investments to the state

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently on a ten-day overseas tour aimed at attracting significant investments to the state. Entailing visits to the United States and South Korea, this mission seeks to bolster economic growth and encourage participation from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the developmental agenda of Telangana.

On his itinerary, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet with key executives, including the CEO of Cognizant and senior officials from Cigna. Revanth will also engage in a lunch meeting with the Consul General of India in America, as well as hold discussions with several other company owners during his time in the U.S. He has reached out to NRIs, urging them to contribute to the ongoing development efforts in Telangana, alluding to their significant role in the success of the Telangana Congress.

The tour commenced with the Chief Minister departing from Hyderabad on Saturday morning and arriving in New York City on Sunday afternoon. He and his delegation, which includes IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu and IT and Industries Special Principal SecretaryJayesh Ranjan, received a warm welcome from the expatriate Indian community upon arrival.

