Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit Chennai for all-party meeting on delimitation
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Chennai this evening.
Accompanying him on the trip will be Mahesh Goud.
The visit comes ahead of an all-party meeting scheduled for tomorrow, where CM Revanth Reddy will take part in discussions. The meeting, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will focus on the issue of delimitation.
Delimitation, which involves redrawing electoral boundaries, has been a subject of political debate, with various parties expressing concerns over its potential impact. The discussions in Chennai are expected to address key aspects of the process and its implications for different states.
CM Revanth Reddy’s participation highlights Telangana’s involvement in the ongoing discussions on electoral reforms. Further details on the meeting’s outcomes are awaited.