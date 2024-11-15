Telangana CM Reviews Plans for First Anniversary of State Government

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy chaired a review meeting on the upcoming "People's Governance – People's Victory Celebrations" to mark the completion of the first year of the state's government. In the meeting, attended by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, and senior officials, the CM emphasized the need to widely disseminate the government's achievements, initiatives, and welfare schemes among the public.

The government has made significant strides over the past year, not only in implementing welfare schemes but also in initiating numerous development programs. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stressed that it is crucial to reach out to the people and share these achievements. The celebrations will involve various activities aimed at engaging the public and showcasing the government's progress.

People's Victory Celebrations:

- Public Meetings in Districts: The celebrations will include public gatherings in three important districts—Warangal, Karimnagar, and Mahabubnagar. These events are designed to bring the government closer to the people and highlight its accomplishments.

- Focus on Women, Farmers, and Youth Empowerment: The Telangana government has placed a strong emphasis on women's empowerment, farmer welfare, and youth development. As part of the celebrations, various programs targeting these sectors will be rolled out to raise awareness and foster greater involvement.

- Inauguration of Women's Empowerment Centers: On December 19, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for 22 Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans (Women’s Empowerment Centers) across the state in Warangal. These centres are a part of the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting women’s economic and social empowerment.

- Victory Celebrations in Hyderabad: From December 7 to 9, celebrations will take place in the heart of Hyderabad, at iconic locations like Tank Bund, the Secretariat, and Necklace Road. These events will include cultural programs and displays of the government's achievements.

- Statue of Telangana Mother: On December 9, a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) will be unveiled at the Secretariat. The unveiling will be a momentous occasion, with women from across the state invited to attend this symbolic celebration of the state’s identity and progress.

- Sector-wise Public Outreach: In the run-up to the celebrations, various departments will conduct cultural programs and public outreach campaigns to highlight the government's successes and inform the public about key initiatives taken during the first year.

Attendees at the Meeting:

The review meeting also saw the participation of ministers including Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and other leaders such as MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC President, government advisors V. Narendra Reddy and K. Keshavarao, and the Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, along with senior officials from various departments.

The "People's Governance – People's Victory Celebrations" are set to showcase the Telangana government's focus on welfare and development, as well as its commitment to transparency and public engagement. These celebrations will also serve as a platform for the government to reiterate its vision for a progressive and inclusive Telangana.