Telangana CM to lead rally to show solidarity with Indian Army tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lead a rally in Hyderabad on Thursday to express solidarity with the Indian Army following its strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan.
Hyderabad:
The rally will be organised from the Secretariat to Necklace Road in the heart of the city at 6 p.m. Ministers, MLAs, other leaders and officials will participate in the rally.
The Chief Minister appealed to the youth to participate in the rally and express solidarity with the army.
He, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, reviewed arrangements for the rally.
They also reviewed the situation in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’ of the Indian defence forces and the mock drill conducted on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister asked officials to take strict security measures to prevent any untoward incident anywhere in the state.
Special security measures will be taken at the offices of the Army and the Navy and all defence establishments in Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister directed the police officials to tighten security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and increase surveillance at all foreign consulates and embassies in Hyderabad. Adequate protection will be provided to foreign tourists visiting Telangana.
State intelligence teams have been directed to coordinate with the central intelligence agency and a special information centre will be established to closely monitor the security system from the Integrated Command Control Centre.
He directed all the departments to work in complete coordination and ensure that people do not face any problems.
The Chief Minister enquired about the arrangements being made for the supply of essential commodities and asked them to take every step to avoid a shortage of these commodities and any disruption in the supply chain.
Earlier, the state government cancelled the leaves of employees of all the departments which engage in emergency services.
The Chief Minister directed all employees to be ready to render services. The Ministers and officials should also be available and cancel all foreign trips, if any, he said.