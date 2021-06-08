Telangana: Congress demands government to implement High Court order

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday strongly demanded the government to provide free treatment to poor and middleclass people for Covid and black fungus diseases.

Addressing the Satyagraha Deeksha of the PCC at Gandhi Bhavan demanding free treatment to all BPL families for Covid and black fungus, Uttam informed that Satyagraha Deeksha would be conducted at all the Assembly constituency headquarters on June 14, with similar demands.

He sought the government to implement High Court order which called for returning excess charges collected from Covid patients by the private hospitals.

"We have expected that government would voluntarily come forward to implement the orders of the High Court. But sadly, it did not respond so far. Hence, we strongly demand that the government to implement the HC order to recover the amount and give it back to families of the patients, or the government should reimburse the excess amounts being collected by the private hospitals," he demanded.

The TPCC chief alleged that the Chief Minister did not respond even though private hospitals were looting people.

He said that while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments have been providing free treatment to Covid patients, Telangana government failed to take action in that direction. He said that the Kerala government has been ensuring treatment to Covid in private hospitals at moderate and regulated charges.

He severely criticised the government for failing to control Covid pandemic in the country. "The BJP government at the Centre and TRS government at the State level have miserably failed in controlling the spread of Covid. Due to lack of foresight and planning, the second wave has spread like wildfire in the country," Reddy said.

Uttam said that though Bharat Biotech and Reddy Labs which are located in Hyderabad are producing the vaccines for the Covid, the State government failed to procure sufficient doses of vaccines for the State.

He said that the Congress has to take up Satyagraha Deeksha in Gandhian way as the government failed to address the shortage of beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines.

He said that in the past one year about Rs 40,000 crore have been spent on the irrigation projects by the government. "Why can't the government spend a few more hundreds of crores to provide free treatment to Covid patients by adding it to Aarogyasri Scheme?" he questioned.

He said that if the Covid treatment was added to Aarogyasri, it would benefit 85 per cent of the population of the State.