Telangana Congress Govt. achieves milestones in first year under CM Revanth Reddy

In a remarkable first year of governance, the Congress-led government in Telangana, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has set numerous records and implemented significant initiatives that promise to reshape the state for future generations. From historic loan waivers to comprehensive welfare programs, the government has made strides in various sectors, demonstrating a commitment to both development and social justice.

One of the most significant achievements is the implementation of the highest farm loan waiver in Independent India, providing relief to countless farmers across the state. Additionally, the government has announced the highest number of government job allocations in the history of free India, a move aimed at reducing unemployment and enhancing livelihoods.

The administration has also prioritized agriculture by offering the highest bonus for fine rice, achieving record paddy production since 1947. In a bid to promote environmental sustainability, the government halted all lake encroachments, marking a restoration effort after over 40 years of neglect. Furthermore, the Musi river, long plagued by pollution, is now undergoing rejuvenation, prioritizing clean water access for the residents of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad has taken a pioneering step as the first city in India to undergo a complete structural overhaul to address climate crisis challenges, ensuring sustainable growth for the next 50 years. This initiative complements the establishment of India’s first comprehensive industry-led skill university and South India’s largest sports university.

To enhance women's welfare, the government has executed several schemes resulting in savings of nearly ₹10,000 per month for women through free bus transportation, assistance in cooking gas costs, and free electricity for households consuming below 200 units. Farmers, too, have benefited from the provision of free 24x7 power supply, significantly aiding agricultural activities.

As part of an ambitious move towards greener transportation, Hyderabad has begun replacing all petrol and diesel buses with over 3,000 electric buses. Furthermore, the city has commenced the construction of the world's largest Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat, along with the creation of a 200-acre Gandhian pilgrimage site.

Water supply has seen a transformative uplift with drinking water now sourced from the Godavari River to meet the needs of Hyderabad's population. The government is also in the process of finalizing future city master plans to develop modern, future-ready urban spaces, reinforcing its commitment to smart urban planning.

In education, the government has increased food and well-being budgets for residential school children after a decade of neglect and is working towards creating world-class facilities for Dalit, tribal, OBC, and minority students. A caste survey has been initiated for a comprehensive review of policies and resource allocations.

In a bid to restore trust and transparency, the administration has handed over the corrupt Dharani portal to the National Informatics Centre for a complete overhaul. Public access to government officials has also been restored, along with the reinstatement of media freedom and the ending of censorship.

On the economic front, Telangana witnessed the highest investments in a single year across various categories, including foreign institutional investments and domestic public funding. Major infrastructure projects, such as the Regional Ring Road and Ring Rail, have been launched, with additional metro rail expansion phases underway, contributing to the region’s development.

Warangal, designated as the second capital, is set to receive massive development projects, while the Indiramma Illu housing initiative has sanctioned 400,000 houses in the first year alone. The state has also launched a universal healthcare scheme, Rajiv Aarogyashri, offering ₹10 lakh coverage per person.

Noteworthy advancements have been made in governance transparency with over half a million public grievances received and addressed through the Praja Vani platform. Payroll consistency has also improved, with salaries and pensions for government employees now paid promptly on the 1st of every month.

With plans to unveil the Telangana Talli statue and introduce a new song celebrating state pride, the Congress administration has showcased a dedication to both tradition and progress.

As CM Revanth Reddy dedicates 18 hours a day to governance, tirelessly engaging with citizens to gather feedback and improve policies, Telangana is indeed on the path to being a truly Future State, despite the financial challenges inherited from the previous administration that amassed over ₹7 lakh crore in loans. The concerted efforts and innovative policies of the Congress government signal a new era for Telangana, one promising hope and growth.