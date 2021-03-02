Telangana contributes Rs 180 cr for grand Ram temple

Koti: The Ramajanma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Committee said that the statewide campaign collected contributions to the tune of Rs 180 crore for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Rama at Ayodhya.

Addressing media here on Monday, at the closing meeting of the campaign of the Ramajanmba Boomi Mandri Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, the campaign secretary Bandari Ramesh and president V Vidyasagar said that the campaign for collecting donations for the construction of the temple was organised in 13,014 villages in Telangana. 1,85,000 volunteers were formed into 36,460 temas and reached out to 70,48,000 families and collected Rs 180 crore contributions. The meeting for which RSS Telangana Pracharak Devendra Ji attended as the chief guest.

As the campaign for collecting the funds has been completed, the president and secretaries said that the campaign committee has also been dissolved. Devender Ji said that there was a phenomenal response from the devotees of Lord Rama in Telangana to the campaign.

Earlier, many people had criticised that the construction of the Rama Mandir at Ayodhaya was only an agenda of RSS and Viswa Hindu Parishad. But, people in Telangana and across the country have contributed in a big way to the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya. He said that the Sri Rama Mandir is a temple of self-respect of the nation. He said that as part of the campaign the volunteers have touched many households. The mass campaign contact programme would help in taking forward creating awareness among people, he added.

The meeting was attended by VHP National joint secretary Sri Satyam Ji, RSS Telangana region Sahasanghachalak Sunder Ji, VHP Telangana region president M Rama Raju, working presidnet Surender Reddy, Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan treasurer AhsokBarmecha and others were present.