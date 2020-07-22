Telangana: Coronavirus patient escapes from home isolation in Vemulawada, threatens public of infecting them

coronavirus patient escaped from home isolation and threatened to infect the public here in Vemulawada. However, the police caught him and shifted him to a hospital. patient escaped from home isolation and threatened to infect the public here in. However, the police caught him and shifted him to a hospital.

Getting into details, the man, a native of Thettakunta village in Sircilla district of Vemulawada was infected with coronavirus and advised to stay under home isolation. However, the man escaped from his home on Monday night and went to Sundaraiah Nagar in Sircilla. On learning the incident, the police traced him and tried to shift him to a hospital.

But the patient managed to escape from the police and went Vemulawada on Tuesday afternoon. He consumed alcohol near the bus stand area at Ambedkar centre and threatened the public of infecting him with the virus by coming in contact with them. The public ran out of the fear from the area and informed the police.

Three hours after the struggle, the police caught him and shifted to a hospital. Sircilla district reported eight cases on Tuesday among the total 1,430 cases registered across the state.