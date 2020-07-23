Telangana Coronavirus tally set to cross 50K today 

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana is set to cross 50,000 total Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The fresh positive cases numbered 1,554 even as the total tests went past the 3-lakh mark and the cases tally rose to 49,259. Also, nine patients died taking the total figure thus far to 438. The recovered and active cases figures stood at 37,666 and 11,155 cases. The tests per million stood at 7,327 while 15,882 tests were conducted. Despite shortfall of rapid kits, health department is making up with RT-PCR testing in major hospitals.



Among fresh cases, GHMC accounted 842, while Ranga Reddy (132), Medchal (96), Karimnagar (73) and Nalgonda (51) followed the state capital region in districts with high cases. Meanwhile, Dr Vijay Eldandi, Infectious Disease expert from University of Chicago called on Health Minister Eatala Rajender along with Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Wednesday.

He predicted that cases will hit peak till August end and then slow down and the second phase of surge of cases will start from November onwards. He felt people developed fear about corona disease but they should be confident and be courageous to face it and overcome it if they are affected. He said if an healthy individual breathes 20 times and more in a minute then that person should immediately consult doctor.

Earlier in a video-conference with DMHOs, Eatala Rajender instructed the district officials to identify cases with fever symptoms and ANMs and Asha workers should play a key role in this process.