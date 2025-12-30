Telangana Council of Higher Education announces conveners for TG CETs-2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the appointment of conveners for the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (TG CETs-2026). On Monday, the TGCHE finalised that these tests will be conducted as computer-based examinations for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the academic year 2026–27. The Chairman of TGCHE finalised these appointments in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of the respective universities. The conveners will play a key role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the entrance examinations across multiple streams.

For TG EAPCET, which covers engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses, Prof K Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Senior Professor of Mechanical Engineering at JNTUH, has been appointed as the convener. The TG EAPCET test is for admissions into BE, B Tech, B Pharmacy, Pharma D, and related programmes.

For TG EDCET, which is meant for admissions into B Ed programme, Prof B Venkatram Reddy, Professor of Physics at Kakatiya University, Warangal, will serve as the convener. TG ICET, which caters to MBA and MCA aspirants, will be overseen by Prof Aluvala Ravi from the Department of Business Management at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda. TG ECET, designed for lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses, will be managed by Prof P Chandra Sekhar, Principal of University College of Engineering at Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Law aspirants will take TG LAWCET and TG PGLCET for admissions into LLB and LLM programmes. These tests will be conducted under the supervision of Prof B Vijayalaxmi, Professor of Law at Osmania University. For postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses, TG PGECET will be organised by Prof K Venkateswara Rao, Professor of Nanotechnology and Registrar at JNTUH. This test will cover ME, M Tech, M Pharm, M Arch., Pharma D (PB) and other related programmes.