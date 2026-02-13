Telangana Council of Higher Education organises free health camp

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) organised a free health check-up camp for its staff at Mahaveer Hospital under the leadership of Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy. The initiative, aimed at ensuring the physical and mental well-being of employees, covered officers, regular staff, contract workers, outsourcing staff, and consultants.

Prof Reddy interacted with employees, enquiring about their health conditions and offering guidance. He emphasised that “healthy employees are the backbone of any efficient institution” and reiterated the Council’s commitment to staff welfare and a healthy work environment.

A team of doctors from Mahaveer Hospital conducted medical tests, including blood tests, blood pressure checks, and ECGs, while also providing personalised medical advice. The Chairman announced that similar health initiatives would be held regularly as part of the Council’s welfare measures.

Employees expressed gratitude for the Chairman’s concern, noting that the programme enhanced health awareness and is expected to improve efficiency and productivity.