Telangana Covid-19 Cases: 2,072 Corona Positive Cases And 2,259 Recoveries Get Listed In Last 24 Hours

Telangana on Tuesday registered 2,072 coronavirus positive cases and 2,259 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,89,283 the recoveries touched 1,58,690. With the death of 9 persons on Monday, the death toll reached 1116 and the active cases in the state are 29,477 out of which 23,934 are in-home quarantine.

Around 54,308 samples were tested by the government till 8 PM on Monday night out of which 2,072 turned positive. So far, 29,40,642 tests have been conducted by the government. Out of 2,072 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 283 were reported from GHMC, 161 from Rangareddy, 109 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 139 from Nalgonda, 109 from Karimnagar.

When compared to yesterday, the Covid-19 positive cases have increased today. Thus, this has become a concern for Telangana Government.