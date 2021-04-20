Telangana Covid-19 Update: A Total Of 5,926 New Positive Cases Get Added To The List In Last 24 Hours

Corona positive cases continue to rise in Telangana. The virus is spreading rapidly day by day and recently we have also seen Telangana Chief Minister KCR getting in contact with this virus.

Here we have jotted down the daily positive cases report on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, 5,926 positive cases have been reported, according to the state health department's health bulletin. The latest outbreak has killed at least 18 people. Newly 2,209 victims have recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are over 42,000 active cases across the state. There are currently 42,853 active cases. With the newly registered cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 3,61,359. So far 3,16,650 people have recovered from corona infection. A total of 1,856 people lost their lives to the virus. The highest number of recently registered cases was in 793 GHMC. Corona tests were performed on 1,22,143 people yesterday, the health ministry said. Currently, the state has a recovery rate of 87.62 per cent and a mortality rate of 0.51 per cent.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has shared the Covid-19 positive cases media bulletin through social media and also asked people to stay safe and stay home.





According to this tweet, out of 5,926 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 793 were reported from Hyderabad GHMC, 455 from Rangareddy, 168 from Karimnagar, 184 from Sangareddy.

488 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 144 from Nalgonda, 247 from Khammam, 208 from Warangal Urban, 444 from Nizamabad, 121 from Suryapet, 184 from Sangareddy, 167 from Siddipept, 59 from Mahabubabad, 116 from Rajanna Sircilla, 96 from Peddapalli, 113 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 188 from Mancherial, 262 from Kamareddy, 117 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 195 from Mahabubnagar, 78 from Jangaon, 149 from Nagar Kurnool, 167 from Nirmal, 124 from Medak, 129 from Wanaparthy, 31 from Bhupalpally, 129 from Vikarabad, 36 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 105 from Adilabad, 31 from Mulugu and 41 from Narayanpet.

Eatala Rajender also shared the Covid-19 vaccination update on his Twitter page:





The Government also suggested the people to stay safe and stay home to avoid getting in contact with this deadly virus.

Also, there is a shortage of vaccination in Telangana. People are already struggling with vaccine shortages at vaccination centres. There are speculations on how many vaccines have the state received so far and how many people have actually been vaccinated? The availability of the vaccine from the centre has led to a shortage in Telangana. The statewide vaccination process was halted on Sunday. Doctors say that if the vaccine is not sent enough, there will be problems. Medical officers say that the number of people getting vaccinated is increasing day by day and there is more awareness among those who are getting vaccinated now than in the past.

On the one hand, corona cases are on the rise across the state. On the other hand, people are suffering due to the shortage of vaccine. Doctors say those who take the first dose may have difficulty finding a second dose if they do not receive proper support from the centre.