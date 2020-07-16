Telangana Covid tally nears 4,000 mark with 1,597 new positive cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1597 new Covid cases with eleven deaths even as the total tests tally crossed 2 lakh on Wednesday. As many as 159 patients were discharged or cured from the virus infection. The total positive cases so far is 39,342 and total death toll stands at 386. GHMC reported 796 cases among new cases with Ranga Reddy 212 and Medchal 115 cases. Sangareddy (73) and Nalgonda (58) reported more than 50 cases each.



Meanwhile, the Health department hiked the diet charges for Covid patients and also doctors and medical staff extending treatment to them.

The department would spend Rs 275 per day (in GHMC limits) for providing food including tiffins, meals and snacks to each patient while in rest of the State it would be Rs 200 per day for each patient. Whereas the diet charges would be Rs 300 per day per doctor and health staff in GHMC limits and Rs 250 per day in rest of the State. GO 298 was issued to this effect.

The Health department started a Whatsapp grievance service (9154170960) to receive complaints from the public about exorbitant fees collected in corporate and private hospitals in the State.