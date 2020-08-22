Telangana crosses one lakh mark in Coronavirus cases

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases in Telangana State have crossed one lakh mark on Saturday.

As many as seven people died and a total of 2,474 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 8 pm on Friday. With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 1,01,865 while death toll increased to 744.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare on Saturday, 2,474 new cases include 447 cases in Greater Hyderabad, 201 in Ranga Reddy; 149 in Medchal Malkajgiri; 125 in Khammam and 123 cases in Warangal Urban districts.

A total of 1,768 people recovered from the diseases on Friday. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 78,735. Presently, there are 22,386 Active Cases in Telangana State.

A total of 43,095 samples were tested on Friday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 8,91,173.