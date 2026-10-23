Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Telangana CS calls for awareness programmes on El Niño

In Short

Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju urges statewide El Niño awareness as rainfall drops over 20%, cultivation declines and reservoir water storage falls by 30–40%, stressing water conservation and public safety.

Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju
X

Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

The Telangana government has launched awareness programmes in villages and towns to inform the public about El Niño and its potential effects. The campaign is being conducted by the Department of Information and Public Relations and Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju attended a special event at Ravindra Bharati on Friday, where he called for widespread public awareness. He said rainfall in the state had fallen by more than 20 per cent, while the area under cultivation had declined by about 20 per cent. Water storage in reservoirs was down by 30–40 per cent, he added.

Jaju urged people to use water and electricity carefully, stay hydrated and avoid going outdoors in the afternoon. He also advised special care for older people and children, and called for early action to address possible water shortages. Regular guidance and alerts on El Niño’s effects should be provided, he said.

Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Telangana El Niño awarenessSanjay JajuTelangana rainfall deficitwater conservation TelanganaEl Niño effects India
Next Story

    Top Stories

    More
    Share it
    X