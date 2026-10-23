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Telangana CS calls for awareness programmes on El Niño
In Short
Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju urges statewide El Niño awareness as rainfall drops over 20%, cultivation declines and reservoir water storage falls by 30–40%, stressing water conservation and public safety.
The Telangana government has launched awareness programmes in villages and towns to inform the public about El Niño and its potential effects. The campaign is being conducted by the Department of Information and Public Relations and Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi.
Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju attended a special event at Ravindra Bharati on Friday, where he called for widespread public awareness. He said rainfall in the state had fallen by more than 20 per cent, while the area under cultivation had declined by about 20 per cent. Water storage in reservoirs was down by 30–40 per cent, he added.
Jaju urged people to use water and electricity carefully, stay hydrated and avoid going outdoors in the afternoon. He also advised special care for older people and children, and called for early action to address possible water shortages. Regular guidance and alerts on El Niño’s effects should be provided, he said.
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