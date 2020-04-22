Telangana CS, DGP inspect containment regions in Suryapet

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy on Wednesday inspected containment regions in Suryapet in the wake of the sudden surge in coronavirus positive cases.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the chief secretary and DGP to visit the district which stood in second place after Hyderabad in coronavirus cases. The CS, DGP is accompanied by principal secretary of Health Shantha Kumari and Medical and health director Srinivasulu. They flew to Suryapet by helicopter and landed in SV college ground.

They visited the vegetable market from where the virus has been spread and directed the respective officials to take preventive measures to curb the virus spread. The chief secretary and DGP made suggestions to the officials on using disinfectants in the areas and directed the officials to ensure complete lockdown in the district.

Later, they held a review meeting with the officials. After Suryapet, the team of higher officials will visit Jogulamba-Gadwal and Vikarabad districts.