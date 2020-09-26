Telangana CS Somesh Kumar asks district collectors to be alert in view of rains, cancels leaves

Telangana: The Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday alerted all the District Collectors in wake of heavy rains.

In wake of the forecast of heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert. "All officers should be at headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties.

No leaves and permissions for public holidays," said the chief secretary Somesh Kumar.

He asked the officials to maintain special vigil in low lying and vulnerable areas. The CS asked the officials to give a regular update on rains to the control room.

