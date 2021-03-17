Telangana CS Somesh Kumar explains GST execution to Bihar officers

Adashnagar: Officers of Bihar Finance Service met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. The CS explained the implementation of GST in Telangana.

He acknowledged that under the able guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State has achieved rapid progress in increasing the tax base which has resulted in doubling of Commercial Tax revenues over the last five years.

Rationalisation and reorganisation of the department was done twice in 2018 and 2020. The economic intelligence unit was created to conduct research and analysis into specific sectors of economy and identify potential revenue areas, he added.

Use of technology, Apps and data analytics and a paradigm shift in the Commercial Tax administration in the State from individual based to system driven tax administration has helped achieve tremendous success in tax revenue realisation, the CS told the Bihar officers. Director-General MCRHRD Harpreet Singh, Commissioner of Commercial Tax Neetu Prasad and other officials were present.