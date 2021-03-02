Telangana CS Somesh Kumar says vaccine drive on a smooth rollout

King Koti: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday said that the Corona vaccination programme was going on smoothly at 48 government and 44 private institutions across the State.

Accompanied by a team of the officials, Somesh Kumar visited district hospital, King Koti. He took stock of the arrangements made for the 3rd phase vaccination roll out programme. Persons above 60 years and those with 45 years plus and having comorbidities are eligible for vaccination. He enquired with the doctors about the measures taken for the smooth roll out of the programme.

The patients thanked the Chief Secretary for the arrangements made by the government. He told media persons said that the 3rd phase vaccination programme is going on smoothly in 48 government and 44 private institutions across the state. He advised the people to register themselves through the app and get vaccination without any fear or doubt. Vaccination is safe and people can use it, he urged.

The government would increase the number of centres for vaccination in the days to come. The vaccine is safe and tested by the doctors and scientists, he said. While it is free in government hospitals, Rs 250 is being charged per dose in the private hospitals. Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) SAM Rizvi, District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Dr G Rajendranadh, Superintendent of King Koti Hospital, Dr.J Venkati, DM&HO, and other officials were present.